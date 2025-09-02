Historic Gazettes Propel Maratha Quota Protests to Victory

Two historic government gazettes from the pre-independence era became pivotal in the Maratha quota protests led by activist Manoj Jarange in Mumbai. The gazettes, issued by the former rulers of Hyderabad state, held detailed demographic insights crucial to the demands for Maratha reservations.

Following a five-day hunger strike, Jarange declared victory as the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee conceded to most of his demands, including implementing findings from the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes. These documents provided comprehensive information on the region's geography and social structures, compiled by the British in 1881.

The gazettes recorded diverse communities, including the Kunbi-Marathas, goldsmiths, and carpenters, on a scientific basis, as former bureaucrat Vishwas Patil highlighted. The movement emphasized the historical significance of these documents in identifying community identities and socioeconomic practices.

