Heroic Rescue Amid Landslide: Police Save 11

In Ramban district's Hara village, a police team rescued a family of 11 from a perilous landslide. The affected family, including women and children, has been moved to safety. The rescue was conducted by a team from Police Station Gool led by a probationary sub-inspector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue operation, police in the Ramban district responded to a distress signal from Hara village, where a landslide had endangered a family of 11. Prompt action by the authorities ensured the rescue of the entire family, comprising women and children, moving them to a safe location.

The community in the mountainous region of Gool tehsil expressed gratitude for the bravery exhibited by the police team, led by a probationary sub-inspector from Police Station Gool, who spearheaded the successful operation.

This rescue underscores the importance of quick response mechanisms in natural disasters, highlighting the police's role in safeguarding lives in high-risk areas prone to such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

