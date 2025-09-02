Left Menu

Stabbing Spree in Marseille Ends After Police Intervention

A Tunisian national went on a stabbing spree in Marseille, injuring at least five people before being shot dead by police. The man, who had legal residency, was expelled from his hotel and returned with weapons, targeting the hotel manager, his son, and random individuals in a snack bar and streets.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • France

In a violent episode that rocked the southern French city of Marseille, a Tunisian national embarked on a stabbing spree, injuring at least five individuals before being shot dead by police. The assailant, identified as having legal residency, initiated the attack after being evicted from his hotel due to unpaid rent.

Initial reports from Local prosecutor Nicolas Bessone reveal that the attacker armed himself with two knives and a baton, first targeting the room he had formerly occupied and then moving on to the hotel manager and his son. The son sustained a back injury during the assault.

Continuing his rampage, the suspect attempted to attack people at a nearby snack bar and in the streets before authorities intervened. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau intended to visit Marseille, a city frequently troubled by gang violence and drug activity, later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

