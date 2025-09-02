Western Nations' Recognition of Palestine: A New Push for Two-State Solution

The move by leading Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state marks a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape, according to Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission in London.

Countries including Britain, France, and Canada announced their intention to acknowledge Palestine at the UN General Assembly, aiming to pressure Israel into addressing the Gaza conflict and halting settlement growth in the West Bank.

Zomlot highlighted Britain's historic role in the region and voiced optimism that the international focus might finally lead Israel to consider a viable two-state solution despite long-standing impediments.