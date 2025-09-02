Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

In a pre-dawn raid, Odisha police successfully intercepted a container truck transporting 60 cattle illegally through Jajpur district, with 22 of the animals found dead on discovery. This revelation reportedly raises alarming concerns around animal cruelty in unauthorized cattle transportation.

Authorities describe the dramatic events that unfolded early Tuesday morning, stemming from a tip-off about the truck's movements originating from Charinangal, bound for Kolkata. A swift three-kilometer chase ensued along National Highway-53, culminating in the vehicle's seizure near Kundala Chhak.

Officials are pursuing a full investigation into the matter, focusing on the conditions inside the truck, the legality of the journey, and verifying the purpose behind the transport. Meanwhile, the driver remains at large, evading capture after abandoning the vehicle, while surviving cattle have been relocated to safety.

