Left Menu

Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

In Jajpur district of Odisha, police seized a truck carrying 60 cattle illegally, with 22 found dead, sparking animal cruelty concerns. The operation, initiated at 3 am after a tip-off, led to a lengthy highway chase before the truck was intercepted near Kundala Chhak. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:52 IST
Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pre-dawn raid, Odisha police successfully intercepted a container truck transporting 60 cattle illegally through Jajpur district, with 22 of the animals found dead on discovery. This revelation reportedly raises alarming concerns around animal cruelty in unauthorized cattle transportation.

Authorities describe the dramatic events that unfolded early Tuesday morning, stemming from a tip-off about the truck's movements originating from Charinangal, bound for Kolkata. A swift three-kilometer chase ensued along National Highway-53, culminating in the vehicle's seizure near Kundala Chhak.

Officials are pursuing a full investigation into the matter, focusing on the conditions inside the truck, the legality of the journey, and verifying the purpose behind the transport. Meanwhile, the driver remains at large, evading capture after abandoning the vehicle, while surviving cattle have been relocated to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

 India
3
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
4
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025