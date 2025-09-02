Empowered Tribunals: Assam's Battle with Illegal Immigration

The Foreigners Tribunal, a key player in Assam's immigration enforcement, has been bestowed with extended powers by the Union Home Ministry to detain individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants or foreigners. This move marks a significant policy shift in how the state tackles immigration issues.

Previously, detentions were carried out through executive orders. However, the new mandate outlined in The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, supersedes the longstanding Foreigners (Tribunal) Order of 1964.

Currently, about 100 Foreigners Tribunals function in Assam, reflecting the state's ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration, particularly after the Supreme Court annulled the 1983 Illegal Migrants Act. This empowerment could expedite the resolution of contested nationality cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)