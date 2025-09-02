Empowered Tribunals: Assam's Battle with Illegal Immigration
The Union Home Ministry has authorized Foreigners Tribunals in Assam to detain suspected illegal immigrants. This follows the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, replacing the 1964 order. Previously, detention was executed through executive directives. Approximately 100 such tribunals are operational to address nationality disputes.
- Country:
- India
The Foreigners Tribunal, a key player in Assam's immigration enforcement, has been bestowed with extended powers by the Union Home Ministry to detain individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants or foreigners. This move marks a significant policy shift in how the state tackles immigration issues.
Previously, detentions were carried out through executive orders. However, the new mandate outlined in The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, supersedes the longstanding Foreigners (Tribunal) Order of 1964.
Currently, about 100 Foreigners Tribunals function in Assam, reflecting the state's ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration, particularly after the Supreme Court annulled the 1983 Illegal Migrants Act. This empowerment could expedite the resolution of contested nationality cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals
Controversy Erupts Over Youth's Detention in Thane
Bengali Migrant Workers Freed After Alleged Detention by Assam Police
Guterres condemns detention of more UN staff in Yemen
US Domestic Affairs: From Firefighter Detention to Strategic Military Moves