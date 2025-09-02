Massive Seizure Uncovers Illegal Explosives in Nashik

In a major crackdown, Nashik police have seized more than 6,000 gelatin sticks and 2,200 electric detonators during an unauthorized stockpiling investigation, leading to the arrest of seven persons. According to law enforcement officials, the seizure took place following a raid in Sarul Shivar village.

The raid was conducted on Monday under the jurisdiction of Wadivarhe police station. Upon receiving critical intelligence, officers uncovered 49 boxes containing the explosives, 150 meters of DF Wire, collectively valued at approximately Rs 95,750, in harmful storage conditions.

Despite awareness of the potential dangers, the accused, including Gorakh Bajirao Dhage and others, stored these explosive materials illegally. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Explosives Act, proceeding with a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)