Job Scam Leaves Two Stranded in Russia

Two men from Uttar Pradesh were scammed of Rs 4.5 lakh with the promise of jobs in Russia, only to be stranded without food or shelter. They were given tourist visas instead of work permits. The culprits, Nizamuddin and Premchand, are accused of luring the victims with fake job offers.

Updated: 03-09-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men from Uttar Pradesh have fallen victim to a job scam, losing Rs 4.5 lakh with promises of employment in Russia. They found themselves stranded and struggling without food or shelter, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The victims were initially sent to Kazakhstan on July 1, before being abandoned in Omsk, Russia. Deceptively provided with tourist visas rather than genuine work permits, they were left to fend for themselves until their families sent money for their return to India on July 17.

Police investigations uncovered that the duo behind the ruse, Nizamuddin from Delhi and his associate Premchand, had exploited the victims' trust. Pramod Chauhan, one of the victims, had been lured with fraudulent job offers tied to a supposed Russian company.

