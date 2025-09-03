Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Military Deployment in California

A U.S. District judge on Tuesday issued a crucial ruling that obstructed the Trump administration's use of military forces within California borders. Judge Charles Breyer determined the administration had breached the Posse Comitatus Act, a law restricting military use for domestic enforcement, amidst efforts to enforce immigration and drug trafficking laws.

Critics argue the move risks civilian-military discord. The judge's ruling poses a significant challenge to President Trump's broader intentions to deploy the military across various U.S. cities like Chicago. This ruling, while currently paused, emphasizes maintaining civilian governance over military intervention.

California Governor Gavin Newsom lauded the ruling as a step towards greater accountability. Meanwhile, Trump defends the military presence as necessary for maintaining order. Legal experts suggest this case may influence future courtroom interpretations of the law.

