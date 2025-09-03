U.S. Military's Decisive Drug Trafficking Strike in Caribbean

In a significant operation, the U.S. military executed a strike against a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the southern Caribbean on Tuesday, terminating the lives of 11 individuals.

President Donald Trump confirmed the strike via a Truth Social post, emphasizing that the targets were labeled as terrorists transporting illegal narcotics to the United States. The operation unfolded in international waters, a testament to the U.S.'s commitment to combating drug trafficking.

The operation underscores the ongoing efforts by the U.S. to dismantle drug networks threatening the nation, projecting a strong stance against organized crime on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)