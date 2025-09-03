Disney Fined $10 Million for COPPA Violation
The Walt Disney Co. will pay a $10 million fine after the FTC accused it of violating COPPA by collecting personal data from children under 13 without parental consent. Disney's videos on YouTube were incorrectly labeled, allowing data collection and targeted ads. Google settled a similar case in 2019.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 03:31 IST
The Walt Disney Co. is set to pay a $10 million fine following a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. The commission accused Disney of allowing the collection of personal data from children under 13, in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).
According to the FTC, Disney failed to appropriately label some of their YouTube videos as 'Made for Kids.' This oversight permitted Disney to gather data from young viewers and direct targeted advertising at them.
Google, the parent company of YouTube, had faced a similar charge in 2019 and agreed to a $170 million settlement. Disney has not yet issued a comment on the matter.
