Disney Fined $10 Million for COPPA Violation

The Walt Disney Co. is set to pay a $10 million fine following a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. The commission accused Disney of allowing the collection of personal data from children under 13, in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

According to the FTC, Disney failed to appropriately label some of their YouTube videos as 'Made for Kids.' This oversight permitted Disney to gather data from young viewers and direct targeted advertising at them.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, had faced a similar charge in 2019 and agreed to a $170 million settlement. Disney has not yet issued a comment on the matter.