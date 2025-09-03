Left Menu

Disney Fined $10 Million for COPPA Violation

The Walt Disney Co. will pay a $10 million fine after the FTC accused it of violating COPPA by collecting personal data from children under 13 without parental consent. Disney's videos on YouTube were incorrectly labeled, allowing data collection and targeted ads. Google settled a similar case in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 03:31 IST
Disney Fined $10 Million for COPPA Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Walt Disney Co. is set to pay a $10 million fine following a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. The commission accused Disney of allowing the collection of personal data from children under 13, in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

According to the FTC, Disney failed to appropriately label some of their YouTube videos as 'Made for Kids.' This oversight permitted Disney to gather data from young viewers and direct targeted advertising at them.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, had faced a similar charge in 2019 and agreed to a $170 million settlement. Disney has not yet issued a comment on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

 Global
2
Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

 United Kingdom
3
Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

Jim Walden Exits Mayoral Race, Calls for United Front Against Mamdani

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025