Russia's Diplomatic Moves: New Realities and Security Frameworks

Russia anticipates continued dialogue with Ukraine, with the condition that 'new territorial realities' are acknowledged. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasizes the need for legal recognition and the establishment of a fresh security guarantee system in Eurasia for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 04:15 IST
Russia is poised to continue its conversations with Ukraine, although it insists on acknowledging 'new territorial realities' as a precondition, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has articulated.

The discussions, according to Lavrov, hinge on achieving a durable peace by legally recognizing these territorial changes in international law.

He advocates for a new security guarantee system encompassing Russia and Ukraine, vital for the broader Eurasian security landscape.

