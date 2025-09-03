India and Russia: Strengthening Defense Ties Amid Global Pressure

India and Russia are in discussions to expand the delivery of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to New Delhi, according to a senior Russian defense export official. With India's current S-400 system already sourced from Russia, talks suggest further deepening of bilateral defense ties.

The 2018 agreement, valued at $5.5 billion, was intended for five S-400 Triumf systems to help India counter threats from China. However, shipment delays have pushed the delivery of the final units to 2026 and 2027. Despite these delays, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Russia during recent talks with Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted India's resistance to U.S. pressure to halt purchasing Russian military resources. Russia provided 36% of India's arms imports between 2020 and 2024, further solidifying the defense relationship between Moscow and New Delhi.