UN Staff Held Captive Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen
Nineteen UN employees were detained by Iranian-backed Houthis following raids on UN offices in Yemen's capital. The detainees include 18 Yemeni staffers and one international worker. These actions follow escalating violence in the region, including Israel's killing of a Houthi leader, prompting calls for immediate release and concerns over aid delivery.
Nineteen United Nations employees have been detained by Iranian-backed Houthis during raids on UN offices in Yemen's capital. This is a higher number than initially reported, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
Of those held, 18 are Yemeni staffers and one is an international employee. The United Nations has called for their immediate release following the raids that occurred after Israel's killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi in an airstrike.
These detentions come amidst a backdrop of a prolonged civil war in Yemen and are part of a broader pattern of Houthi crackdowns on international organizations, raising alarms about the challenges in delivering humanitarian aid.
ALSO READ
Tension in Sanaa: Yemeni Rebels Mourn and Retaliate Amid Airstrikes
Officials say Houthi authorities raided UN offices in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and detained at least one staffer, reports AP.
Yemen's Houthis say an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Sanaa, reports AP.
Flotilla Sets Sail with Humanitarian Aid Amidst Gaza Conflict