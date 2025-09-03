UN Staff Held Captive Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen

Nineteen United Nations employees have been detained by Iranian-backed Houthis during raids on UN offices in Yemen's capital. This is a higher number than initially reported, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Of those held, 18 are Yemeni staffers and one is an international employee. The United Nations has called for their immediate release following the raids that occurred after Israel's killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi in an airstrike.

These detentions come amidst a backdrop of a prolonged civil war in Yemen and are part of a broader pattern of Houthi crackdowns on international organizations, raising alarms about the challenges in delivering humanitarian aid.