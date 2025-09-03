Left Menu

UN Staff Held Captive Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen

Nineteen UN employees were detained by Iranian-backed Houthis following raids on UN offices in Yemen's capital. The detainees include 18 Yemeni staffers and one international worker. These actions follow escalating violence in the region, including Israel's killing of a Houthi leader, prompting calls for immediate release and concerns over aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 03-09-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:41 IST
UN Staff Held Captive Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nineteen United Nations employees have been detained by Iranian-backed Houthis during raids on UN offices in Yemen's capital. This is a higher number than initially reported, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Of those held, 18 are Yemeni staffers and one is an international employee. The United Nations has called for their immediate release following the raids that occurred after Israel's killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi in an airstrike.

These detentions come amidst a backdrop of a prolonged civil war in Yemen and are part of a broader pattern of Houthi crackdowns on international organizations, raising alarms about the challenges in delivering humanitarian aid.

TRENDING

1
Bhumjaithai Party Gains Support Amid Thailand's Political Shift

Bhumjaithai Party Gains Support Amid Thailand's Political Shift

 Global
2
Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

Political Shift: Thailand's Pheu Thai Moves to Dissolve Parliament

 Thailand
3
Financial Shake-Up: Industry Consolidations and Digital Strategies Unveiled

Financial Shake-Up: Industry Consolidations and Digital Strategies Unveiled

 Global
4
Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown

Rainfall in Kashmir Causes Highway Closure and School Shutdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025