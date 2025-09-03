Resolution Reached: Maratha Quota Protest Ends Peacefully
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a resolution to activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike demanding Maratha quota. The government agreed to grant eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates. This decision aims to end misunderstandings between Marathas and OBCs, promoting community welfare.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a resolution to activist Manoj Jarange's five-day hunger strike over Maratha quota demands. Jarange ended his protest after the government agreed to crucial demands, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, enabling access to OBC reservation benefits.
The announcement was made at Azad Maidan, where Jarange accepted fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, marking the end of the protest. Fadnavis emphasized the government's dedication to the Maratha community's welfare and commended the resolution as a step towards equality.
Fadnavis clarified that caste certificates would be issued based on ancestral records in the Hyderabad gazetteer, ensuring individual eligibility rather than community-wide reservations. He addressed concerns among OBCs, affirming that the solution benefits both groups without causing disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
