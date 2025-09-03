Resolution Reached: Maratha Quota Protest Ends Peacefully

Left Menu

Updated: 03-09-2025 08:12 IST
Manoj Jarange
  Country:
  India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a resolution to activist Manoj Jarange's five-day hunger strike over Maratha quota demands. Jarange ended his protest after the government agreed to crucial demands, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, enabling access to OBC reservation benefits.

The announcement was made at Azad Maidan, where Jarange accepted fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, marking the end of the protest. Fadnavis emphasized the government's dedication to the Maratha community's welfare and commended the resolution as a step towards equality.

Fadnavis clarified that caste certificates would be issued based on ancestral records in the Hyderabad gazetteer, ensuring individual eligibility rather than community-wide reservations. He addressed concerns among OBCs, affirming that the solution benefits both groups without causing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

