Mumbai's Masterful Management: Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest

In a significant display of crowd control and strategic planning, the Mumbai police successfully managed the influx of thousands of Marathas protesting for a quota, led by Manoj Jarange. The protest, which lasted five days, was notably peaceful despite disruptions in the city's traffic flow.

The protest took place at the iconic Azad Maidan, with its proximity to landmarks like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus adding to the logistical challenges. Jarange's hunger strike, which commenced on August 29, was a focal point, drawing widespread support until its conclusion when the state government agreed to most of the demands.

During the protest's peak, over 60,000 individuals gathered, far exceeding the permitted number. Nonetheless, Mumbai police, supported by various security forces, successfully managed the crowds via CCTV surveillance and strategic deployments, ensuring that the protest concluded without significant incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)