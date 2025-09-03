Taiwan Criticizes Global Strongman Gathering Amid Military Parade
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te criticized authoritarian regimes as China hosted Russia and North Korea leaders at a military parade. Lai emphasized Taiwan's historical role in WWII and condemned personality cults and secret police networks, asserting Taiwan's right to self-determination amid China's increasing military pressure.
At a recent military parade in China, President Xi Jinping hosted Russia's and North Korea's leaders, prompting Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to criticize the authoritarian tendencies embodied by such figures, including their promotion of personality cults and secret police systems.
Reflecting on WWII's legacy, Lai highlighted Taiwan's role in the conflict and expressed satisfaction that former Axis nations have transitioned to democracies. Skyrocketing tensions between China and Taiwan were underscored as Taiwan's people were advised not to attend the parade.
While major Taiwanese networks showed minimal coverage of the event, Lai reiterated that the future of Taiwan is a decision solely for its citizens, condemning growing Chinese military exercises nearby as threats to regional stability. The presence of KMT's former chairwoman in Beijing was noted, though no official delegation was sent.
