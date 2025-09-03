Escalating Tensions: Russia Launches Overnight Offensive on Ukraine Amid Global Warning

Russia initiated a significant overnight air assault on Ukrainian territory, leading to injuries among railway workers and sparking Poland's activation of defense aircraft, as officials from both Ukraine and Poland confirmed. This aggressive move unfolded as President Vladimir Putin attended a military parade in Beijing, where Xi Jinping expressed concerns over global peace versus war dynamics.

Amid hours-long air raid alerts across Ukraine, explosions were reported in nine regions, spanning from Kyiv to Lviv and Volyn. Poland, a NATO member and Ukraine's western neighbor, responded by mobilizing its own and allied aircraft to maintain safety, as stated by its armed forces command.

Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region experienced targeted strikes by the Russian Federation, resulting in hospitalizations and damage to vital rail infrastructure, causing widespread service delays. In the Znamianka community, emergency services reported injuries and extensive property damage, while Khmelnytskyi faced significant public transport disruptions. Despite these incidents, both Russia and Ukraine deny civilian targeting since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)