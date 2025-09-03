Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

A married couple, Mohammad Sajid and Shahida, was discovered dead in their residence, leading to an ongoing investigation by the police due to the absence of a suicide note and unclear circumstances.

Updated: 03-09-2025 10:53 IST
A tragic event unfolded as a newly married couple was discovered dead in their rented home, casting a shadow of mystery over the circumstances. Mohammad Sajid, an auto-rickshaw driver aged 22, and his wife Shahida, also known as Sufia, aged 20, had tied the knot just two months prior.

According to Additional DCP (South) Yogesh Kumar, the couple appeared cheerful after returning from a market visit on Tuesday but were later found hanging in their locked room by Sajid's sister. The distressing discovery prompted immediate police attention and the initiation of a post-mortem examination, set to be conducted on Wednesday.

No suicide note was found, leaving authorities puzzled about the motive behind the deaths. Investigations are ongoing with statements being recorded from family relatives and neighbors, as police seek to unravel the reasons behind this unfortunate incident.

