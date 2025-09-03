Tragedy Strikes: Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

A tragic event unfolded as a newly married couple was discovered dead in their rented home, casting a shadow of mystery over the circumstances. Mohammad Sajid, an auto-rickshaw driver aged 22, and his wife Shahida, also known as Sufia, aged 20, had tied the knot just two months prior.

According to Additional DCP (South) Yogesh Kumar, the couple appeared cheerful after returning from a market visit on Tuesday but were later found hanging in their locked room by Sajid's sister. The distressing discovery prompted immediate police attention and the initiation of a post-mortem examination, set to be conducted on Wednesday.

No suicide note was found, leaving authorities puzzled about the motive behind the deaths. Investigations are ongoing with statements being recorded from family relatives and neighbors, as police seek to unravel the reasons behind this unfortunate incident.