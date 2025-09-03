Taiwan Stands for Peace Amidst Chinese Military Parade Criticism

In a pointed critique of China's military parade in Beijing, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te stressed the importance of cherishing peace, rejecting the commemoration of peace through military might. The parade marked 80 years since the end of World War Two, attended by leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Lai, writing on Facebook during Taiwan's Armed Forces Day, reflected on Taiwan's history and the Republic of China's role in WWII. He highlighted the sacrifices made by the ROC, contrasting it with China's focus on power consolidation.

While Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reaffirmed the contributions of the ROC against Japan, the parade in Beijing underscored the ongoing tensions, indicating a challenging geopolitical landscape in the region.