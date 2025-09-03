Left Menu

Taiwan Stands for Peace Amidst Chinese Military Parade Criticism

President Lai Ching-te criticizes China's military parade marking 80 years since WWII's end, highlighting Taiwan's commitment to peace. He emphasizes Taiwan's role in history and criticizes China's attempt to distort war narratives. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council supports the Republic of China's contributions against Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pointed critique of China's military parade in Beijing, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te stressed the importance of cherishing peace, rejecting the commemoration of peace through military might. The parade marked 80 years since the end of World War Two, attended by leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Lai, writing on Facebook during Taiwan's Armed Forces Day, reflected on Taiwan's history and the Republic of China's role in WWII. He highlighted the sacrifices made by the ROC, contrasting it with China's focus on power consolidation.

While Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reaffirmed the contributions of the ROC against Japan, the parade in Beijing underscored the ongoing tensions, indicating a challenging geopolitical landscape in the region.

