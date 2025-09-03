UN Raises Alarm Over Civic Restrictions in Cameroon Ahead of Elections

The United Nations has expressed serious concerns about the shrinking civic and democratic space in Cameroon ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential election in October 2025, warning that restrictions on opposition activity, civil society, and the media threaten the credibility of the vote.

Concerns Over Electoral Environment

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on the Cameroonian Government to take swift measures to guarantee conditions for a free, transparent, and inclusive election.

“A safe and enabling human rights environment is essential for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections. It regrettably appears that this is not the case in Cameroon,” Türk said.

According to the UN, several opposition gatherings have been banned, and political activity has been curtailed in multiple regions. In one striking incident, a live television interview with an opposition figure was cut short by security forces, raising alarm over censorship and media interference.

Arrests and Intimidation of Opposition

The UN report highlighted growing intimidation of opposition parties and their supporters. Concerns include the exclusion of certain political figures from the race, irregularities in voter registration, and threats made against candidates and activists.

On 4 August 2025, Cameroonian security forces arrested at least 53 opposition supporters outside the Constitutional Council in Yaoundé during appeal hearings against electoral council decisions. They were accused of public disorder, unlawful assembly, rebellion, and incitement to revolt.

Although all 53 were later released, Türk stressed that they should never have been detained for exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

Crackdown on Civil Society and Media

The High Commissioner also raised concerns about restrictions on civil society organisations (CSOs), which play a vital role in ensuring electoral transparency. In December 2024, the Government suspended three CSOs and banned two others, while also imposing restrictions on funding and operations for several more.

“The Government should not suppress the essential work of civil society organisations and the media,” Türk warned.

Rising Hate Speech and Disinformation

Another challenge flagged in the UN report is the rise of hate speech, disinformation, and incitement to violence, both online and offline. Türk urged the Cameroonian authorities to address these issues in line with international human rights standards to prevent further polarisation and instability.

Call for Urgent Reforms

The UN’s concerns reflect a broader international unease about whether Cameroon’s electoral process will be free and fair. Türk emphasised that equal access to participation in elections is a fundamental democratic right that must be upheld.

“Any measures that could disenfranchise sections of Cameroonian society should be promptly addressed,” he said.

The Road to October

As Cameroon prepares for its election, the credibility of the vote will depend on whether the Government takes action to:

Allow opposition parties and candidates to campaign freely without intimidation.

Ensure media independence , enabling open political debate.

Lift restrictions on civil society organisations , giving citizens and watchdog groups space to operate.

Guarantee voter registration integrity, ensuring all eligible Cameroonians can cast their ballots.

The UN has made clear that failure to act could undermine the legitimacy of the election and risk fueling further political tensions in a country already grappling with long-standing security and governance challenges.