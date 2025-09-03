Operation Black Forest: A Bold Step Toward a Naxal-Free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism from India during a statement on Wednesday. Speaking at an event honoring security forces, Shah outlined the success of 'Operation Black Forest' on Karregutta hill in Chhattisgarh, orchestrated by the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and CoBRA units.

The operation, carried out under challenging conditions, resulted in the destruction of a major Naxal base camp and a disruption of their material supply chain. Shah hailed this as a seminal moment in the history of anti-Naxal operations, emphasizing the bravery and commitment of the security forces.

In his address, Shah criticized Naxals for undermining development in India's least developed regions. He declared that the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is unwavering in its mission to eliminate all Naxalites by March 31, 2026, bringing new hope to millions affected by their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)