Left Menu

Operation Black Forest: A Bold Step Toward a Naxal-Free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises the success of Operation Black Forest, a significant anti-Naxal operation. He assures that the government is determined to eradicate Naxalism by 2026. The operation, carried out by security forces in Chhattisgarh, is marked as a turning point in India's fight against Naxal threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:28 IST
Operation Black Forest: A Bold Step Toward a Naxal-Free India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism from India during a statement on Wednesday. Speaking at an event honoring security forces, Shah outlined the success of 'Operation Black Forest' on Karregutta hill in Chhattisgarh, orchestrated by the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and CoBRA units.

The operation, carried out under challenging conditions, resulted in the destruction of a major Naxal base camp and a disruption of their material supply chain. Shah hailed this as a seminal moment in the history of anti-Naxal operations, emphasizing the bravery and commitment of the security forces.

In his address, Shah criticized Naxals for undermining development in India's least developed regions. He declared that the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is unwavering in its mission to eliminate all Naxalites by March 31, 2026, bringing new hope to millions affected by their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

 South Korea
2
Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

 Indonesia
3
Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

 India
4
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025