Strengthening Alliances: Kim and Putin's Growing Cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to enhance cooperation with Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting took place in Beijing, marking Japan's surrender anniversary in World War II. This meeting followed the nations' partnership treaty signed in June 2024.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to strengthen ties with Russia, enhancing cooperation since a partnership treaty signed in June 2024. He made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The encounter was held in Beijing on Wednesday, coinciding with the anniversary of Japan's formal World War II surrender.

Kim reiterated his commitment to assist Russia, highlighting the growing alliance between the two nations.

