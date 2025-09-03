Strengthening Alliances: Kim and Putin's Growing Cooperation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to enhance cooperation with Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting took place in Beijing, marking Japan's surrender anniversary in World War II. This meeting followed the nations' partnership treaty signed in June 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:35 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The encounter was held in Beijing on Wednesday, coinciding with the anniversary of Japan's formal World War II surrender.
Kim reiterated his commitment to assist Russia, highlighting the growing alliance between the two nations.
