In a display of robust air defense capabilities, Ukraine's air force has successfully intercepted the majority of Russian-launched aerial threats overnight. According to military sources, 430 out of 502 drones and 21 of 24 missiles were effectively neutralized in a strategic response to escalating aggression.

The defensive measures, however, were not entirely foolproof, as three missiles and 69 drones managed to hit targets in 14 different locations. The repercussions included debris fallout across these sites, underlining the continuing risks despite the air force's impressive performance.

This development marks a significant milestone in Ukraine's ongoing defense efforts, showcasing their ability to counter threats from the air and maintaining a strategic edge amidst the continuing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)