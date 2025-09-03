Xi Jinping's Vision: Peace or War at the Beijing Parade

The world faced a stark choice between peace and war, as declared by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. This historic event, attended notably by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, marked 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War Two.

Absent from the event were Western leaders, reflecting tensions particularly over trade strains with the U.S. Meanwhile, Xi's statements underscored the global crossroads, emphasizing dialogue over confrontation and peace over conflict, as more than 50,000 spectators observed the spectacle at Tiananmen Square.

The parade featured cutting-edge military hardware, including hypersonic missiles, setting a powerful scene against the backdrop of broader geopolitical shifts. Notably, the event also highlighted Xi's vision for a new global order, a sentiment reinforced by his interactions with Putin and Kim during the display.

(With inputs from agencies.)