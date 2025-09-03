Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Vision: Peace or War at the Beijing Parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, emphasized a global choice between peace and war during a massive military parade in Beijing. Despite Western leader absences, the event displayed China's military might and diplomatic influence amid tensions with the U.S. over trade policies.

Updated: 03-09-2025 12:00 IST
Xi Jinping's Vision: Peace or War at the Beijing Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world faced a stark choice between peace and war, as declared by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. This historic event, attended notably by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, marked 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War Two.

Absent from the event were Western leaders, reflecting tensions particularly over trade strains with the U.S. Meanwhile, Xi's statements underscored the global crossroads, emphasizing dialogue over confrontation and peace over conflict, as more than 50,000 spectators observed the spectacle at Tiananmen Square.

The parade featured cutting-edge military hardware, including hypersonic missiles, setting a powerful scene against the backdrop of broader geopolitical shifts. Notably, the event also highlighted Xi's vision for a new global order, a sentiment reinforced by his interactions with Putin and Kim during the display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

