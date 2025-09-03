Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Intercepts Missiles from Yemen
The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis are launching attacks in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:11 IST
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its defense systems have successfully intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen.
This development comes as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been actively launching missiles and drones towards Israel, expressing their solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The escalation has added a new dimension to the already volatile situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Missile
- Yemen
- Houthis
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Iran
- Conflict
- Defense
- Interception
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israel's New Offensive on Gaza
Trump Administration Tightens Visa Regulations for Palestinians
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive
U.S. Treasury Cracks Down on Iranian Oil Smuggling Network
Tensions Surge as Israel Mobilizes Reservists Amid Escalating Gaza Offensive