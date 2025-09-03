Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Intercepts Missiles from Yemen

The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis are launching attacks in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its defense systems have successfully intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen.

This development comes as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been actively launching missiles and drones towards Israel, expressing their solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The escalation has added a new dimension to the already volatile situation in the region.

