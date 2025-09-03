Left Menu

Assam's Citizenship Under CAA: A Mere Culmination of Hopes

In Assam, only three foreigners have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act against 12 applications, contradicting fears of mass citizenship grants. The state's government urges reconsideration of opposition to CAA, noting only a small number of applications thus far.

Updated: 03-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a revelation that contradicts widespread fears, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that just three foreigners have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). These approvals emerged from a total of 12 applications, casting doubt on claims of mass citizenship distribution.

Despite widespread opposition suggesting that millions would gain citizenship, Sarma highlighted the negligible count in Assam, urging a rethink on the relevance of resisting the CAA. Notably, the origin of the new citizens remains undisclosed.

The CAA, enacted in March last year, aims to streamline citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The Assam government has since altered its approach, prompting border police to advise eligible immigrants to seek citizenship instead of forwarding their cases to Foreigners Tribunals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

