Xi Jinping's Parade of Power: A New Global Order

Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored a stark choice between peace or war at a military parade marking 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II. Flanked by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, Xi used the event to project China's military prowess and diplomatic influence, amidst global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of military might and diplomatic prowess, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of a critical choice between peace and conflict at a military parade in Beijing, commemorating 80 years since World War II ended. The event's prominence was marked by the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The parade featured cutting-edge military technology, including hypersonic missiles, and showcased China's military strength as relations with the U.S. remain under strain due to tariffs and policy disagreements. President Xi emphasized the necessity of choosing peace and inclusivity over hostility and division.

Taiwan criticized the event, citing the use of military power to commemorate peace, while discussions at the regional security summit suggested shifting alliances that could reshape Asia-Pacific's geopolitical landscape. Observers noted the spectacle's role in galvanizing patriotism amid ongoing military leadership reforms in China.

