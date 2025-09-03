Left Menu

Major Poaching Arrest: Sea Cucumbers at Risk in Andaman

In a major crackdown, twenty-two suspected poachers from Myanmar were arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Over 550 kg of sea cucumbers were seized, highlighting the ongoing threat to marine ecosystems. Law enforcement continues operations to safeguard the area and prevent poaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:16 IST
Major Poaching Arrest: Sea Cucumbers at Risk in Andaman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against illegal wildlife activities, authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have apprehended twenty-two suspected poachers from Myanmar. The arrests were made from the dense jungles of Nappi Ghope, with officers seizing 550 kg of sea cucumbers. These marine creatures are vital for keeping the seabed clean and are often sought for medicinal purposes and exotic cuisines.

A specialized team of over 40 police officers, led by SP Shweta K Sugathan, conducted intensive combing operations across sensitive forest areas and coastal belts after receiving intelligence about suspicious trawler movements. The operation resulted in the arrest of 14 poachers on Tuesday night and eight more on Wednesday morning.

This is the largest single operation to date in the region, and the team continues their search to ensure all poaching activities are thoroughly dismantled. Law enforcement has arrested a total of 60 poachers this year, emphasizing their commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025