Major Poaching Arrest: Sea Cucumbers at Risk in Andaman

In a significant operation against illegal wildlife activities, authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have apprehended twenty-two suspected poachers from Myanmar. The arrests were made from the dense jungles of Nappi Ghope, with officers seizing 550 kg of sea cucumbers. These marine creatures are vital for keeping the seabed clean and are often sought for medicinal purposes and exotic cuisines.

A specialized team of over 40 police officers, led by SP Shweta K Sugathan, conducted intensive combing operations across sensitive forest areas and coastal belts after receiving intelligence about suspicious trawler movements. The operation resulted in the arrest of 14 poachers on Tuesday night and eight more on Wednesday morning.

This is the largest single operation to date in the region, and the team continues their search to ensure all poaching activities are thoroughly dismantled. Law enforcement has arrested a total of 60 poachers this year, emphasizing their commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems.

