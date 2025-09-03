Major Poaching Arrest: Sea Cucumbers at Risk in Andaman
In a major crackdown, twenty-two suspected poachers from Myanmar were arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Over 550 kg of sea cucumbers were seized, highlighting the ongoing threat to marine ecosystems. Law enforcement continues operations to safeguard the area and prevent poaching.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation against illegal wildlife activities, authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have apprehended twenty-two suspected poachers from Myanmar. The arrests were made from the dense jungles of Nappi Ghope, with officers seizing 550 kg of sea cucumbers. These marine creatures are vital for keeping the seabed clean and are often sought for medicinal purposes and exotic cuisines.
A specialized team of over 40 police officers, led by SP Shweta K Sugathan, conducted intensive combing operations across sensitive forest areas and coastal belts after receiving intelligence about suspicious trawler movements. The operation resulted in the arrest of 14 poachers on Tuesday night and eight more on Wednesday morning.
This is the largest single operation to date in the region, and the team continues their search to ensure all poaching activities are thoroughly dismantled. Law enforcement has arrested a total of 60 poachers this year, emphasizing their commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest
Major Naxalite Arrests Foil Explosive Plans in Chhattisgarh
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar
Arrests Made in Mobile Snatching Spree
Arrests Made in Connection to Attacks on Singer and Murder in Gurugram