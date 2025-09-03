Left Menu

Greece Tightens Migration Policies with New Law

Greece's parliament has passed a law imposing tougher penalties on rejected asylum seekers and accelerating their return to home countries. This move comes amid increased arrivals at its borders. Human rights groups and the UNHCR have raised concerns over potential rights violations and the need for equitable asylum procedures.

Updated: 03-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:24 IST

Greece has enacted a new law intensifying penalties for rejected asylum seekers and streamlining their deportation process, amid a resurgence of migrant arrivals at its borders this year. The Mediterranean country was a major entry point during the 2015-2016 migration crisis.

Although migrant numbers had declined, a recent increase from Libya has prompted Greece to temporarily halt asylum processing for arrivals from North Africa. Under the new legislation, undocumented migrants from safe third countries, as defined by the EU, will face deportation, detention for up to 24 months, or fines reaching 10,000 euros.

The crackdown reflects the conservative government's stricter migration policies under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has fortified borders and increased sea patrols. While the UNHCR has expressed concerns that the law could punish those needing protection, Greece has proceeded with deportations and plans more returns.

