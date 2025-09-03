RLD Rallies for Flood Relief: MPs and MLAs Sacrifice Salary
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary has announced that all party MPs and MLAs will donate a month's salary to aid flood victims across several Indian states. RLD is mobilizing support and resources to assist those displaced by monsoon rains and landslides in Northern India.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary declared on Wednesday that all party MPs and MLAs will contribute one month's salary to a relief fund aimed at supporting flood-affected populations across various states.
According to Atir Rizvi, RLD's former state general secretary (organisation) and spokesperson, Chaudhary emphasized the plight of several states grappling with floods that have displaced families and severely disrupted daily life. He noted that both state and federal teams are actively working to guarantee safety and provide aid.
Chaudhary urged all RLD leaders and members to play an active role in relief operations, ensuring aid delivery to those in need. North Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand remain especially vulnerable, experiencing catastrophic rains, landslides, and flash floods amidst a serious monsoon season. In addition, the overflowing Yamuna and other rivers have inundated parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
