Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Smart Metres and School Tragedy
The Rajasthan Assembly was embroiled in chaos over the installation of smart metres and the tragic death of seven students due to a school roof collapse in Jhalawar. The Congress protested against a controversial contract and demanded accountability for the school tragedy, leading to a house adjournment.
The Rajasthan Assembly encountered significant commotion on Wednesday concerning the installation of smart metres and the tragic collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, which resulted in the deaths of seven students.
Controversy emerged during the Question Hour as the Congress party objected to Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar's response regarding the smart metre issue. The minister stated that the decision to install these metres was made by the previous Congress government, adding that a blacklisted company in Goa was contracted for the job.
During the Zero Hour, opposition members created uproar demanding the resignation of the education minister over the tragic Jhalawar incident. As protests and sloganeering intensified, Speaker Vasudev Devnani adjourned the assembly proceedings until 2 PM, while Congress members held a symbolic demonstration to honor the victims.
