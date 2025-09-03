Tensions Escalate: Israel Intercepts Missile From Yemen Amid Rising Conflict

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, coinciding with the activation of air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and various regions across the country.

Responsibility for the attack was later claimed by Yemen's Houthis, who launched two ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv as a purported reaction to Israeli offensives in Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthi movement justified their actions as acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In response, Israel conducted airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, targeting critical locations like the Hodeidah port and resulting in the deaths of senior Houthi figures. The conflict has further escalated, with the Houthis attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023.

