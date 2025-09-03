Shocking Assault: Kerala Police Accused of Brutally Beating Youth Leader

The Congress party has reacted strongly to shocking CCTV footage showing a Youth Congress leader being brutally assaulted inside a police station in Kerala. The footage, released after a prolonged legal battle through the Right to Information Act, depicts Sujith being violently attacked by at least five police officers in April 2023 at the Kunnamkulam police station.

Sujith, who intervened when police allegedly threatened his friends, was taken to the station where officers, led by then-Sub-Inspector Nuhman, allegedly assaulted him, removing his shirt en route. The attack reportedly resulted in serious injuries, including hearing damage. Though police accused Sujith of being intoxicated, a medical examination proved otherwise, resulting in a court granting him bail.

Expressing shock, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urged stringent action against the officers involved, criticizing the current administration for allegedly nurturing such behavior within the police force. Satheesan accused the Chief Minister, who oversees the Home Department, of being responsible for addressing the issue. The Congress party has warned of strong reactions if immediate actions are not taken.