Home Ministry Designates New Immigration Points Across India

The Union Home Ministry recently announced the designation of 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports, and 37 international land crossing points as officially recognized immigration posts for international passengers.

This significant move, outlined in a gazette notification following the formal notification of The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, aims to streamline the entry and exit of travelers across Indian borders.

The list also includes six crucial railway stations along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, emphasizing the country's effort to manage immigration processes efficiently.