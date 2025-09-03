Left Menu

Home Ministry Designates New Immigration Points Across India

The Indian Home Ministry has designated 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports, and 37 international land crossing points as immigration posts for international travelers. Six railway stations on the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders were also identified as points for entry and exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:10 IST
Home Ministry Designates New Immigration Points Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry recently announced the designation of 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports, and 37 international land crossing points as officially recognized immigration posts for international passengers.

This significant move, outlined in a gazette notification following the formal notification of The Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, aims to streamline the entry and exit of travelers across Indian borders.

The list also includes six crucial railway stations along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, emphasizing the country's effort to manage immigration processes efficiently.

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025