Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an organized syndicate involved in trafficking stolen and snatched mobile phones to neighboring countries. Authorities have arrested three active members of the group, including the suspected kingpin. This operation underscores the expansive reach and intricate networks of such illicit activities.

Among those apprehended are Motahar Shekh, aged 33, his brother Abdul Shamim, aged 22, both hailing from Malda in West Bengal, and an associate, Mohammad Gulu Shekh. The arrests occurred after a Special Task Force intercepted the trio near Sarai Kale Khan, acting on a tip-off received late Tuesday evening.

During the operation, police recovered a cache of 228 stolen mobile phones and several firearms, highlighting the syndicate's preparedness to counter police intervention. The gang circumvented India's Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system by smuggling phones to Nepal and Bangladesh, where blocked devices can be sold at a premium, completely bypassing domestic restrictions.

