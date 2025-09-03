Ministry Warns Against Fake Employment Scheme Portals

The Ministry of Labour & Employment issued a public warning on Wednesday concerning fraudulent websites masquerading as official Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) portals. The ministry emphasized that these sites falsely claim government ties and are misleading citizens.

In an official statement, the Ministry remarked that it has no connections with these deceptive platforms and strongly advised citizens against sharing personal data or making transactions through them.

The ministry stressed that genuine information and services regarding the scheme can only be accessed through the official websites, urging the public to stay vigilant against fake recruitment claims.