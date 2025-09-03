Ministry Warns Against Fake Employment Scheme Portals
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has alerted the public about fraudulent websites posing as government-run Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portals. These sites falsely claim association with the government and attempt to gather personal information and payments. Citizens are advised to remain cautious and use only official websites for engagements.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Labour & Employment issued a public warning on Wednesday concerning fraudulent websites masquerading as official Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) portals. The ministry emphasized that these sites falsely claim government ties and are misleading citizens.
In an official statement, the Ministry remarked that it has no connections with these deceptive platforms and strongly advised citizens against sharing personal data or making transactions through them.
The ministry stressed that genuine information and services regarding the scheme can only be accessed through the official websites, urging the public to stay vigilant against fake recruitment claims.
