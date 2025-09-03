Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Smart Meter Controversy and School Tragedy Stir Uproar

The Rajasthan Assembly faced chaos over smart meter installations and the Jhalawar school tragedy. The Congress boycotted and staged a walkout, alleging corruption in smart meters and demanding the education minister's resignation over the roof collapse that killed seven students. Accusations flew amid intense protests and debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:09 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Smart Meter Controversy and School Tragedy Stir Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly session was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday, centering on the contentious installation of smart meters and a tragic incident at a government school in Jhalawar district, where seven students perished following a roof collapse.

The session escalated when Congress members protested the response of Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar about allegedly irregular smart meter installations. A walkout ensued after Nagar countered, pointing to the Congress's role in initiating the scheme in 2023.

Simultaneously, demands for the resignation of the education minister resonated, with Congress legislators condemning the BJP government for neglecting the Jhalawar tragedy. This led to heated exchanges and procedural delays as the opposition voiced their frustrations loudly.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

 India
2
HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

 Global
3
Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

 India
4
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025