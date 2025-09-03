Rajasthan Assembly Turmoil: Smart Meter Controversy and School Tragedy Stir Uproar
The Rajasthan Assembly faced chaos over smart meter installations and the Jhalawar school tragedy. The Congress boycotted and staged a walkout, alleging corruption in smart meters and demanding the education minister's resignation over the roof collapse that killed seven students. Accusations flew amid intense protests and debates.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Assembly session was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday, centering on the contentious installation of smart meters and a tragic incident at a government school in Jhalawar district, where seven students perished following a roof collapse.
The session escalated when Congress members protested the response of Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar about allegedly irregular smart meter installations. A walkout ensued after Nagar countered, pointing to the Congress's role in initiating the scheme in 2023.
Simultaneously, demands for the resignation of the education minister resonated, with Congress legislators condemning the BJP government for neglecting the Jhalawar tragedy. This led to heated exchanges and procedural delays as the opposition voiced their frustrations loudly.
