Human Rights Concerns Emerge After Shocking Reports Surface

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices over reports of two critical incidents: a stray dog allegedly found carrying an infant's head in Punjab, and a journalist attacked in Odisha. Both cases raise significant human rights concerns, prompting investigations by local authorities.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action after troubling reports emerged from Punjab and Odisha. In Patiala, Punjab, a stray dog was reportedly seen with a severed infant's head near a government hospital, raising fears of negligence in hospital sanitation and security.

The NHRC has called on Punjab authorities to provide a detailed account of the incident. Early statements suggest the remains may have been dumped nearby, but the NHRC insists on thorough reporting to address potential human rights violations.

Separately, a journalist in Nabarangpur, Odisha, was hospitalized after being stabbed, reportedly by a drug addict, following a complaint. The NHRC has demanded a report from Odisha's police chief to examine any breaches of rights and ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

