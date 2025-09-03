Human Rights Concerns Emerge After Shocking Reports Surface

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action after troubling reports emerged from Punjab and Odisha. In Patiala, Punjab, a stray dog was reportedly seen with a severed infant's head near a government hospital, raising fears of negligence in hospital sanitation and security.

The NHRC has called on Punjab authorities to provide a detailed account of the incident. Early statements suggest the remains may have been dumped nearby, but the NHRC insists on thorough reporting to address potential human rights violations.

Separately, a journalist in Nabarangpur, Odisha, was hospitalized after being stabbed, reportedly by a drug addict, following a complaint. The NHRC has demanded a report from Odisha's police chief to examine any breaches of rights and ensure justice.

