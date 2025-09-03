Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Alleged Child Swapping Case

The Supreme Court will review a couple's plea of alleged 'child swapping' at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh. The couple's petition follows the Chhattisgarh High Court's refusal to investigate. DNA tests confirmed parentage with only one child, prompting claims of swapping and a request for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:03 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a couple's plea alleging 'child swapping' at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh, marking the case for further scrutiny.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government and others, including the hospital's director in Raipur, on September 1, soliciting their responses.

The case challenges a previous decision by the Chhattisgarh High Court against directing an FIR and further investigations despite DNA tests linking the parents to only one child. The hospital denies wrongdoing, with a committee of doctors supporting this claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

