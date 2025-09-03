Left Menu

UAE Draws 'Red Line' on West Bank Annexation

The UAE has issued a stern warning to Israel regarding its plan to annex territory in the West Bank, labeling it a 'red line' that threatens the integrity of the Abraham Accords, which normalized UAE-Israel relations. This comes amidst heightened tensions in the Gaza conflict and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates has issued a blunt warning to Israel, stating that any annexation of territories in the occupied West Bank would be considered a 'red line' by Abu Dhabi. This move, the UAE argues, could significantly jeopardize the integrity and spirit of the Abraham Accords.

The Accords, signed under President Trump's first term, established formal diplomatic ties between the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Israel. However, the current Israeli settlement plans have triggered international condemnation, especially after the devastating conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in over 62,000 Palestinian deaths.

UAE's Assistant Minister, Lana Nusseibeh, emphasized the importance of halting the settlement plans, advocating that peace demands perseverance without succumbing to extremist influences. The potential annexation, she warns, could thwart regional peace efforts and Palestinians' hopes for an independent state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

