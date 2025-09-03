UAE Draws 'Red Line' on West Bank Annexation

The United Arab Emirates has issued a blunt warning to Israel, stating that any annexation of territories in the occupied West Bank would be considered a 'red line' by Abu Dhabi. This move, the UAE argues, could significantly jeopardize the integrity and spirit of the Abraham Accords.

The Accords, signed under President Trump's first term, established formal diplomatic ties between the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Israel. However, the current Israeli settlement plans have triggered international condemnation, especially after the devastating conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in over 62,000 Palestinian deaths.

UAE's Assistant Minister, Lana Nusseibeh, emphasized the importance of halting the settlement plans, advocating that peace demands perseverance without succumbing to extremist influences. The potential annexation, she warns, could thwart regional peace efforts and Palestinians' hopes for an independent state.

(With inputs from agencies.)