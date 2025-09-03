Left Menu

Reasi Officials Face Disciplinary Action for Unauthorized Absence Amid Crisis

Three government officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district are facing disciplinary action for unauthorized absence during a weather emergency. Despite directives prohibiting leave due to harsh weather conditions, these officials failed to remain at their posts, risking public safety amidst threats of landslides and cloudbursts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:53 IST
Reasi Officials Face Disciplinary Action for Unauthorized Absence Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, three officials have been served show-cause notices for unauthorized absence during a weather crisis, despite clear directives from the General Administration Department forbidding leave.

The Additional District Development Commissioner, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, highlighted that these officials, including a block development officer and an assistant executive engineer, left their posts without necessary permissions amidst dire weather conditions threatening public safety.

With seven fatalities recorded from severe rains and looming threats of landslides, authorities demand immediate explanations from the officials, warning of disciplinary action should they fail to justify their absence adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

 Global
2
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
3
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
4
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025