Reasi Officials Face Disciplinary Action for Unauthorized Absence Amid Crisis
Three government officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district are facing disciplinary action for unauthorized absence during a weather emergency. Despite directives prohibiting leave due to harsh weather conditions, these officials failed to remain at their posts, risking public safety amidst threats of landslides and cloudbursts.
In Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, three officials have been served show-cause notices for unauthorized absence during a weather crisis, despite clear directives from the General Administration Department forbidding leave.
The Additional District Development Commissioner, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, highlighted that these officials, including a block development officer and an assistant executive engineer, left their posts without necessary permissions amidst dire weather conditions threatening public safety.
With seven fatalities recorded from severe rains and looming threats of landslides, authorities demand immediate explanations from the officials, warning of disciplinary action should they fail to justify their absence adequately.
