Left Menu

Tragedy in Darfur: Landslide Worsens Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis

A devastating landslide in Darfur's remote region has resulted in around 100 confirmed deaths, with fears of the toll reaching up to 1,000. The tragedy adds to Sudan's ongoing civil distress, compounded by war, famine, and disease. International calls for coordinated relief efforts are intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:53 IST
Tragedy in Darfur: Landslide Worsens Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A devastating landslide struck a remote village in Darfur, Sudan, adding to the country's ongoing civil distress. The tragedy has resulted in the recovery of approximately 100 bodies, with potential fatalities feared to rise up to 1,000.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army indicated that search efforts are hindered by limited resources in the Marrah Mountains, a heritage site located over 900 kilometers from Khartoum. Pope Leo XIV and the United Nations have urgently called for a coordinated response to address the crisis.

This landslide further exacerbates the humanitarian challenges in Sudan, already ravaged by a civil war with tens of thousands dead, famine, and disease outbreaks. As parts of the country decline into chaos, international entities work tirelessly to provide aid and push for peace.

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025