Tragedy in Darfur: Landslide Worsens Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
A devastating landslide in Darfur's remote region has resulted in around 100 confirmed deaths, with fears of the toll reaching up to 1,000. The tragedy adds to Sudan's ongoing civil distress, compounded by war, famine, and disease. International calls for coordinated relief efforts are intensifying.
A devastating landslide struck a remote village in Darfur, Sudan, adding to the country's ongoing civil distress. The tragedy has resulted in the recovery of approximately 100 bodies, with potential fatalities feared to rise up to 1,000.
The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army indicated that search efforts are hindered by limited resources in the Marrah Mountains, a heritage site located over 900 kilometers from Khartoum. Pope Leo XIV and the United Nations have urgently called for a coordinated response to address the crisis.
This landslide further exacerbates the humanitarian challenges in Sudan, already ravaged by a civil war with tens of thousands dead, famine, and disease outbreaks. As parts of the country decline into chaos, international entities work tirelessly to provide aid and push for peace.
