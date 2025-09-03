Gujarat's Bold Move to Boost Business: Decriminalising Minor Offences

The Gujarat government is set to introduce a landmark bill aimed at decriminalising minor offences to promote trust-based governance and ease of doing business. This initiative, announced by Minister Rushikesh Patel, will be formally tabled during the upcoming legislative assembly's monsoon session.

Scheduled from September 8 to 10 in Gandhinagar, the monsoon session will see the introduction of five key bills, including 'The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill'. This bill seeks to amend provisions in 11 current acts, replacing punitive measures with fines and penalties for various minor infractions, such as unauthorized constructions and tax defaults.

Designed to overhaul outdated legal frameworks, the bill also aims to alleviate the burden on courts and encourage business growth. By reducing the threat of imprisonment for trivial offences, the bill hopes to create a more conducive environment for business development and personal freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)