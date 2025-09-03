U.S. Military Strikes: Controversy over Venezuelan Vessel Attack
U.S. military actions against a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean have raised questions about legality and strategy. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed ongoing operations targeting drug cartels, while critics, including international law experts, highlight potential violations. The operation spotlights tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, casting doubts on its legal standing.
On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the continuation of military operations against drug cartels, despite unresolved questions surrounding a lethal strike on a Venezuelan vessel carrying alleged narcotics. This marks part of a broader U.S. military campaign in Latin America.
The recent operation resulted in 11 fatalities aboard the vessel reportedly linked to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, labeled a terrorist group by the U.S. The strike's legal justification remains undisclosed, while Hegseth reaffirmed on Fox News that future targets would face similar fates.
Experts in international law, like Mary Ellen O'Connell, criticized the operation as a breach of fundamental legal principles, expressing concerns over the Trump administration's focus on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, amid heightened U.S. Southern Caribbean naval activity.
