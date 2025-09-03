Navy Chief Visits Lothal’s Maritime Heritage Complex, Reviews Progress

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), undertook a significant visit to the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, reaffirming the Indian Navy’s deep connection to India’s centuries-old maritime traditions. The visit combined heritage exploration with a review of ongoing infrastructure development, underscoring the project’s national importance.

Showcasing India’s Seafaring Legacy

The NMHC, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, is being developed with the active support of the Government of Gujarat and the Indian Navy. Spanning over 400 acres, it is envisioned as one of the largest maritime museums in the world, presenting India’s rich seafaring legacy and naval evolution.

The complex will feature immersive galleries dedicated to maritime trade routes, naval warfare, ancient ports, shipbuilding traditions, and the evolution of the Indian Navy. Once completed, the project is expected to become a global hub for maritime heritage, history, and research.

Review of Naval Artefacts and Exhibits

During his walkthrough, Admiral Tripathi inspected several iconic naval artefacts and platforms preserved for public display, including:

INS Nishank , a missile corvette.

The IL-38 SD Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft .

Naval helicopters including the UH-3H .

The Sea Harrier deck-based fighter aircraft .

Major naval guns such as the AK-176 GM and the 4.5-inch GM .

Missile systems and models including the P-21 , BrahMos , and the Sea Eagle .

Engineering displays such as ICE and GT engine models, and an Underwater Chariot.

These exhibits, drawn from frontline naval service, are intended to showcase the technological prowess and operational journey of the Indian Navy over the decades.

Progress of NMHC Development

The CNS was briefed on the progress of Phase 1A of NMHC, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The briefing was given by Rear Admiral Sathish Vasudev, Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area, and Commander Ranjot Singh, Officer-in-Charge, NMHC Lothal.

The Admiral also interacted with project stakeholders, including representatives from the Indian Ports Rail and Ropeways Corporation Limited (IPRCL), Tata Projects Limited, and the Maritime Heritage Society (MHS). He praised the synergy between the Navy and civilian stakeholders, describing the project as a “living testimony to India’s maritime past, present, and future.”

Visit to the Varuna Naval Complex

The CNS inaugurated his visit with an inspection of the Varuna Naval Complex, newly constructed at the NMHC site. Built by the Indian Navy as an administrative and residential facility, the complex will house personnel tasked with overseeing the preservation of naval artefacts and ensuring the smooth progress of the heritage project.

Lothal’s Ancient Maritime Significance

Admiral Tripathi also toured the archaeological site of Lothal, maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Lothal, one of the prominent cities of the Indus Valley Civilization, is renowned for its 4,000-year-old dockyard, bead workshops, and maritime trade links with Mesopotamia and Egypt.

Highlighting the site’s historical importance, the CNS said that Lothal represents India’s enduring maritime spirit. “The ancient maritime legacy of Lothal continues to inspire the Indian Navy’s vision in the 21st century, bridging history with modern naval aspirations,” he remarked.

A Maritime Vision for the Future

The NMHC project is expected to serve multiple purposes—heritage preservation, tourism promotion, naval education, and global outreach. With its scale and ambition, the project will not only celebrate India’s ancient maritime achievements but also highlight its transformation into a modern blue-water navy.

By combining history with innovation, the complex will act as a bridge between India’s past and future, inspiring generations of Indians to value the nation’s seafaring heritage. Admiral Tripathi’s visit reaffirmed the Navy’s role as both guardian of India’s maritime frontiers and custodian of its maritime heritage.