Trade Dispute Over LCD Imports Heats Up

BH Innovations LLC has launched a legal battle over alleged patent infringements in the trade arena. The company filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, targeting several major television manufacturers for their use of liquid crystal displays (LCDs) in violation of its patents.

The complaint accuses industry giants, including TCL and Hisense from China, LG Electronics from South Korea, and the U.S.'s own Vizio Holding, of importing LCDs that breach Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. This move could potentially block these companies from bringing their products into the U.S. market.

The commission is now calling for input from interested parties to evaluate whether enforcing such a ban would impact U.S. public health, the economy, or consumer choice. Comments are also sought to assess whether BH Innovations or its partners can meet demand if the imports are stopped.

