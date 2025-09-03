Left Menu

Extradition Drama: Italian Appeals Court Reviews Nord Stream Sabotage Suspect

An Italian appeals court is reviewing the extradition of a Ukrainian man suspected by Germany of orchestrating attacks on Nord Stream pipelines. The suspect, identified as Serhii K., was arrested in Italy but denies involvement. The explosions severely impacted European energy supplies and heightened the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian appeals court is currently considering Germany's extradition request for a Ukrainian individual linked to the 2022 attacks on Nord Stream gas pipelines. The suspect, referred to as Serhii K., was detained in Rimini last month.

The Bologna court is seeking details on detention conditions in Germany, according to the suspect's lawyer, Nicola Canestrini. The 49-year-old denies any wrongdoing and emphasizes the need to protect his legal rights in Italy.

Labeled sabotage by Moscow and the West, the explosions disrupted Russian gas deliveries to Europe and escalated the Ukraine conflict. German prosecutors claim the suspect was involved in the sabotage operation near the Bornholm island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

