Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Local BJP Leaders Accused of Assault

Three local BJP leaders have been accused of assaulting Mhow Janpad Panchayat CEO Pankaj Darotiya. The attack followed a complaint by Darotiya about encroachment on a drain by one of the leaders in Choral village. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:48 IST
Controversy Erupts as Local BJP Leaders Accused of Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against three BJP leaders and others for allegedly assaulting Mhow Janpad Panchayat CEO Pankaj Darotiya, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when, according to Darotiya, a dispute over drain encroachment escalated into violence. The complaint names Kalakund sarpanch Shiv Dubey, Janpad Panchayat member Umesh Osari, and local shop-owner and BJP leader Deepak Tiwari.

Police have registered a First Information Report against Tiwari, Dubey, Osari, and six unidentified individuals under applicable laws, including those related to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since Darotiya is a member of the SC community. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

 India
2
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
3
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
4
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025