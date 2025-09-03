Controversy Erupts as Local BJP Leaders Accused of Assault
Three local BJP leaders have been accused of assaulting Mhow Janpad Panchayat CEO Pankaj Darotiya. The attack followed a complaint by Darotiya about encroachment on a drain by one of the leaders in Choral village. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
A case has been filed against three BJP leaders and others for allegedly assaulting Mhow Janpad Panchayat CEO Pankaj Darotiya, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the afternoon when, according to Darotiya, a dispute over drain encroachment escalated into violence. The complaint names Kalakund sarpanch Shiv Dubey, Janpad Panchayat member Umesh Osari, and local shop-owner and BJP leader Deepak Tiwari.
Police have registered a First Information Report against Tiwari, Dubey, Osari, and six unidentified individuals under applicable laws, including those related to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since Darotiya is a member of the SC community. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- assault
- Mhow
- Janpad
- Panchayat
- CEO
- encroachment
- Choral
- village
- SC-community
ALSO READ
Village Panchayat Meltdown: Trivial Dispute Escalates to Attempted Murder Charges
PM Modi Engages Global Semiconductor CEOs at SEMICON India 2025
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy
Nestlé in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Sacked Amid Scandal
Nestle's CEO Scandal: Ousted Amid Allegations of Favoritism