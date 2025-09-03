Airport Scandal: Baggage Staff Caught in Gold Theft
Four baggage handlers at Mangaluru International Airport were arrested for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a passenger's luggage. The theft occurred on August 30 when a passenger found her bag's lock broken and the jewelry missing. Police have begun an investigation following the arrests.
In a startling development at Mangaluru International Airport, four baggage handling staff members have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a gold theft case. The police disclosed these arrests and revealed that the suspects worked with luggage loading and unloading operations when the crime took place.
The incident unraveled on August 30 after Rajeshwari Padmashali, spouse of a CRPF officer, discovered the theft upon her arrival from Bengaluru. She was visiting Mangaluru for a family wedding when she noticed her baggage lock was tampered with, and a 56-gram gold chain worth Rs 4.5 lakh was missing.
Following her complaint, Bajpe police swiftly registered a case and apprehended the four employees. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities endeavor to solve the matter fully and ensure airport security for travelers.
