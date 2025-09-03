Left Menu

Airport Scandal: Baggage Staff Caught in Gold Theft

Four baggage handlers at Mangaluru International Airport were arrested for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a passenger's luggage. The theft occurred on August 30 when a passenger found her bag's lock broken and the jewelry missing. Police have begun an investigation following the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:52 IST
Airport Scandal: Baggage Staff Caught in Gold Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development at Mangaluru International Airport, four baggage handling staff members have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a gold theft case. The police disclosed these arrests and revealed that the suspects worked with luggage loading and unloading operations when the crime took place.

The incident unraveled on August 30 after Rajeshwari Padmashali, spouse of a CRPF officer, discovered the theft upon her arrival from Bengaluru. She was visiting Mangaluru for a family wedding when she noticed her baggage lock was tampered with, and a 56-gram gold chain worth Rs 4.5 lakh was missing.

Following her complaint, Bajpe police swiftly registered a case and apprehended the four employees. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities endeavor to solve the matter fully and ensure airport security for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

 India
2
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
3
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
4
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025